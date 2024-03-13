Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Short Interest Down 55.0% in February

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 115,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Movella Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MVLA stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Movella has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Movella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Movella in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

