MOVE Logistics Group Limited (ASX:MOV) Insider Christopher Dunphy Purchases 500,000 Shares

MOVE Logistics Group Limited (ASX:MOV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Dunphy purchased 500,000 shares of MOVE Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$245,000.00 ($162,251.66).

MOVE Logistics Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a freight and logistics company in New Zealand. It operates through five segments: International, Specialist, Freight, Contract Logistics, and Corporate. The company offers freight services for general freight, less than a container load, full truck loads, household relocations, containerized and bulk lots, temperature-controlled goods, non-hazardous and dangerous liquids, project cargo and heavy haulage, and specialized equipment; and logistics and warehousing services, including picking and packing customization services for individual orders, intelligent warehouse management systems, 4PL consulting services, custom solutions, consultancy services for service improvement, and managed warehousing services.

