Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 67,099 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,099 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 219,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 579,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,916. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

