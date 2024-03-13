Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $218,201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.13. 681,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.