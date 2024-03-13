Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 17.1% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $50,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,053. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.