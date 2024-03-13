Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.44. 1,988,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,262. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.40 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $382.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

