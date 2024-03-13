Morgan Stanley Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PBR. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.15.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.