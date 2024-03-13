Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 43.5% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $567.79 million and $64.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00072988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00018483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam's total supply is 1,109,766,696 coins and its circulating supply is 847,114,220 coins.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

