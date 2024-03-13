Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,043,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 474,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 429,809 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 312,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MNTK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNTK

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.