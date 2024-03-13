Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.88% of Monster Beverage worth $1,033,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 146.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.