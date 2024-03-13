Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $3,813,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 948,133 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

