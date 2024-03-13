Monero (XMR) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $61.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $145.16 or 0.00199543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,744.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00596368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00131996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00154758 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,409,720 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.