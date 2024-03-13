Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73.

Mondelez International Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

