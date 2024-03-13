Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Up to $52.42

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.42, but opened at $53.79. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 132,636 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,058,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 50,772 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $2,747,272.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,092.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,058,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

