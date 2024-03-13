Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $284.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

