Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

