Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,489 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6,409.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,489 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $184.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.10. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $185.46.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

