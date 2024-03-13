Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ASML by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASML opened at $984.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.58.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

