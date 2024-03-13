Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

