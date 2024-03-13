Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

