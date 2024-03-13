Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

