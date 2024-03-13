Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,821,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,386,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,835,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

