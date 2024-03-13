Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

