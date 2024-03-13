Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,699 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.77% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

