Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after acquiring an additional 632,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

