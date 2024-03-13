Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 82,489 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6,409.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,489 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $184.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $185.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

