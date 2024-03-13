Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,527 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

