Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 25,966.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,444,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 18.2% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $579.14 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.29 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $586.05 and its 200 day moving average is $573.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

