Mizuho Downgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Neutral

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

EQT opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after buying an additional 3,159,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in EQT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after purchasing an additional 265,297 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

