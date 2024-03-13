Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ MSBIP opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
