Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $97.42, but opened at $95.32. Micron Technology shares last traded at $94.48, with a volume of 2,298,966 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

