Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,334 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

