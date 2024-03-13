Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.59% of Micron Technology worth $1,182,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.