Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,927,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,472,000 after purchasing an additional 418,869 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 173.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,937,000 after purchasing an additional 673,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. 939,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,213. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

