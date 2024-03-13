Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.47. 1,280,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,882. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

