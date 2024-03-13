Michael Leslie Buker Sells 10,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$89,700.00.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

TSE PHX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,161. The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.36. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.78.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHX Energy Services

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.