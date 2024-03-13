Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Up 1,733.3% in February

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,733.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Metalpha Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Metalpha Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.
Metalpha Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MATH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 2,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,424. Metalpha Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59.
Metalpha Technology Company Profile
Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metalpha Technology
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Metalpha Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalpha Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.