Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %
Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.18.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
