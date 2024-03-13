Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
