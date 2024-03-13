Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.