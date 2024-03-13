Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINO)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
MBINO stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $25.18.
