Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINO)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINO stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

