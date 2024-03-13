Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 14th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGYY opened at C$20.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.14. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

