Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Down 55.8% in February

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the February 14th total of 309,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

MHUA stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.