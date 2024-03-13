Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director Buys $14,861.40 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) Director Neil P. Farmer bought 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,861.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,910.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
NASDAQ MDRR opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
