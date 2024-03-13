MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 577 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,082,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $13.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,513.62. 111,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,576. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,565.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,283.71.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

