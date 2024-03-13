MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $358.33. 325,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.72 and a 200-day moving average of $300.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.