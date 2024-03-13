MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $18.50 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 4.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.96. The stock had a trading volume of 833,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

