MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys Shares of 448 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $109.01. 838,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,779. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $109.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

