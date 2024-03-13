Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $475.11. 650,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.28 and a 1-year high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

