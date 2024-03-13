Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Announces $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 172,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,369,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,840,000 after buying an additional 744,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

