MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MariMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MariMed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.20 on Monday. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

